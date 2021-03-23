The Karnataka government on Monday made Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for people coming in from Punjab and Chandigarh, reported the Hindustan Times. Earlier, the state had made the certificates mandatory for people from Kerala and Maharashtra.

A government’s notice said that from March 25, those coming to the state from Punjab and Chandigarh must carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours, reported The News Minute.

The Karnataka government attributed the decision to rising coronavirus cases in Punjab and Chandigarh. “The matter has been examined in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee and it was felt that it has now become necessary to apply the same guidelines for the passengers coming from Punjab and Chandigarh as well,” the circular said.

The rule is applicable for those travelling by flight, bus, train and road. However, the government have made some exceptions. These include constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals, children below the age of two and those facing dire situations such as death in the family or emergency medical treatment. In such cases, the persons concerned would need to give a swab sample and their details when they arrive in the state.

Although the state had placed travel restrictions earlier and also set up screening and testing facilities at the border, uncertainty about rules had led to people entering the state without the required proof, according to The News Minute.

Karnataka has witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of March. On Monday, the state reported 1445 Covid-19 cases and ten fatalities, reported The Indian Express.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had ruled out speculations about a possible lockdown in the state. He said that strict restrictions were being imposed and urged the public to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing norms. On Sunday, the health minister had warned that a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak has started in the state.