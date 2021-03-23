India and Pakistan should resolve all bilateral problems, especially that of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue, a senior Pakistani diplomat said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

“For durable peace and stability, it is essential that we resolve all bilateral issues with negotiations, through dialogue, especially the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, which is also essential and pending and a long standing issue before the United Nations,” Aftab Hasan Khan, Charges D’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission, said in Delhi.

Khan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Pakistan Day celebrations. He said it was necessary for Pakistan to maintain peace in the region and that the country wants good relations with all its neighbours, especially India.

“It is necessary that instead of military prowess, we endeavour to alleviate poverty and eliminate illiteracy and also make efforts to achieve feats to deal with epidemics and climate change,” Khan said. “It is only possible when peace and stability is ensured in this region.”

Khan’s comment came about a month after the two countries witnessed a major positive development in bilateral relations. In February, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries. The declaration reaffirms the commitment of both the countries made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Last week, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that it was time “to bury the past and move forward”, The Indian Express reported. He added that India “will have to create conducive environment, particularly in Kashmir”.