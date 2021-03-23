Three security officials were killed and 10 others injured in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday after suspected Maoists allegedly attacked their bus with an improvised explosive device, Hindustan Times reported. The officials belonged to the District Reserve Guard.

The explosion took place when the security personnel were returning from an anti-Maoist operation, PTI reported, citing Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi. He added that more than 20 security personnel were on the bus.

“Three security personnel were killed and many others sustained injuries,” Awasthi said. “Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot.” The 45th Battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police was helping in rescuing the injured, according to NDTV.

The entire area was cordoned off, and a search operation was being carried out.

More details are awaited.