Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi Thackeray has tested positive for the coronavirus, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing officials.

“Her [Rashmi Thackeray’s] Covid-19 test came out positive on Monday night,” an official said. “She has been quarantined at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister.”

Uddhav Thackeray and his wife had taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital on March 11.

On March 20, Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and son of Uddhav Thackeray, had tested positive for the virus.

Maharashtra is badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the state registered 28,699 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 25,33,026. The state’s toll rose to 53,589 as 132 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The state tally of active cases stood at 2,30,641. More than 22.47 lakh people in the state have recovered from the disease.

Mumbai registered 3,512 new cases, taking its overall count to 3,69,426. Eight more deaths pushed the city’s toll to 11,600. This was the third straight day that Mumbai recorded more than 3,000 cases. The new cases were nearly 8% higher than Monday. Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, banned Holi celebrations in public and private spaces amid the surge in cases. It said that strict action will be taken against those who flout the norms.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said people need to follow coronavirus-related safety protocols to avoid another lockdown. The minister said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was of the view that lockdown may become necessary in some cities if new cases continue to climb.

On Tuesday, the Centre released new coronavirus-related guidelines for all the states and Union Territories for effectively controlling the rise in cases. It allowed the states to impose local restrictions based on their assessment of the situation.