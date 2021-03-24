A court in Delhi on Wednesday directed Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram to appear before it on April 7, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, Bar and Bench reported.

The court also summoned eight others accused in the case, including INX Media owner Peter Mukerjea.

Special CBI Judge NK Nagpal took cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and said there was sufficient material for further proceedings against the accused.

Both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation are conducting an inquiry in the money laundering case.

The CBI had alleged that there were certain irregularities in the foreign direct investment clearance granted to INX Media by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007, when P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The agency had also produced purported emails between INX Media and a company belonging to Karti Chidambaram, which it claimed would prove the offences committed by the accused.

In 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Chidambaram, his son and Peter Mukerjea.

P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21, 2019, and taken to Tihar jail on September 5. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in October. In June 2020, the Supreme Court had dismissed CBI’s review petition against Chidambaram’s bail.