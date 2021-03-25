India on Thursday recorded 53,476 coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is the highest daily rise since October 23, when 54,366 Covid-19 cases were registered, the Hindustan Times reported. With 251 deaths, the toll rose to 1,60,692.

There are 3,95,192 active cases and 1,12,31,650 people have recovered from the infection so far. India has administered 5,31,45,709 Covid-19 doses so far, with 23,03,305 shots on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, amid the surge in cases, India will focus on its domestic coronavirus vaccination programme and the planned rollout of the third inoculation phase, the Hindustan Times reported, citing unidentified officials. There will be no expansion of vaccine exports, the officials said. They said that there will be no ban on exports but supplies to other countries will be done only after domestic needs are met.

The Centre has asked states and Union territories to consider imposing local-level restrictions during Holi and other upcoming festivals. Delhi and Mumbai have already banned public celebrations of Holi.

Food delivery company Swiggy has said that it will vaccinate over 2,00,000 of its delivery partners, reported ANI. This decision was taken after the Centre announced the next phase of the countrywide vaccination from April 1, 2021, for individuals aged 45 and above, the company said in a statement.

