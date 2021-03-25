The big news: Mumbai, Maharashtra log biggest one-day jumps since outbreak, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Trinamool Congress criticised BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh’s remarks on Mamata Banerjee, and two CRPF soldiers were killed in J&K.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra logs record high 35,952 Covid-19 cases, Mumbai reports highest-ever rise in infections: Delhi also registered 1,515 cases – the highest single-day rise this year.
- ‘Woman showing legs in saree inappropriate,’ says Bengal BJP chief after remark on CM draws flak: Trinamool Congress leaders heavily criticised Ghosh for his comments against Banerjee.
- Two CRPF soldiers killed, two injured in J&K’s Lawaypora after suspected militant attack: The police said the assailants opened fire at a group of CRPF soldiers in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir.
- India’s second Covid wave could last up to 100 days, peak in April, says SBI report: The report said that localised lockdowns or restrictions had been ineffective in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
- Bengaluru makes negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers from all states: The city on Thursday reported 1,400 new coronavirus cases – the highest count recorded in 24 hours after four months.
- Adani Power opposes journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta’s plea to transfer defamation case from Mundra: Thakurta sought transfer of the case as several civil suits filed by the Adani Group against him were pending in Ahmedabad.
- SC quashes FIR against journalist Patricia Mukhim for Facebook post on conflict between communities: The senior Shillong-based journalist had condemned the attack on five non-tribal youth by a gang of masked men, allegedly tribals, in Meghalaya.
- Not right to call RSS ‘Sangh Parivar’, a family has women, respect for elders, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader said that he will no longer use the term to refer to the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
- Kangana Ranaut gets bail in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar: While speaking about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranaut reportedly told Republic TV that Akhtar was part of a ‘suicide gang’.
- In Ambani bomb scare case, Found 62 bullets at Sachin Vaze’s home, NIA tells court, gets 9-day custody: The central agency said these bullets are unaccounted for. However, Vaze claimed that he had been made a scapegoat in the case.