India on Friday registered 59,118 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s overall count to 1,18,46,652, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is first time since October 17 that more than 59,000 new infections were recorded in a day, according to the Hindustan Times. With 257 deaths, the toll rose to 1,60,949.

There are 4,21,066 active cases and 1,12,64,637 people have recovered from the infection so far. India has administered 5,55,04,440 Covid-19 doses so far, with 23,58,731 shots given on Thursday alone.

Ministry of Health

The Centre on Thursday clarified that India will continue to supply Covid-19 vaccines to other countries, though the rollout will be in a phased manner, with the delivery schedules dependent on domestic requirements, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting unidentified officials.

This came a day following reports that India would temporarily halt all exports of vaccines, in view of the renewed surge of infections in the country.

“We had said that keeping in view domestic requirements, India will continue to supply Covid-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner, this position remains unchanged,” an official told the newspaper. “We have not imposed any ban on exports of vaccines unlike many other countries.”

Central government officials also maintained that the country had adequate doses for now, and that more supplies were expected to be shipped within the next week.

As states pander for more doses to inoculate their citizens, data from the health ministry showed that only 5.4 crore of the roughly 8 crore of coronavirus vaccines distributed till now across the country have been utilised as of 8pm on Thursday, the newspaper reported.

States updates

A fire broke out at a coronavirus hospital located inside a Mumbai mall early on Friday. While reports had alleged that two patients died because of the fire, the Sunrise hospital clarified that the deaths were not linked, the Hindustan Times reported. It said that the patients had died due to Covid-19. More than 70 coronavirus patients were evacuated. The Raipur district administration banned the entry of people at tourist spots and prohibited religious, social, political and other gatherings to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Hindustan Times reported. The new restrictions came amid a sharp rise in cases in Chhattisgarh over the last 11 days, with the state recording 2,419 Covid-19 infections on Thursday, its highest in four months. The Wardha district administration in Maharashtra imposed a 60-hour lockdown beginning from March 27, the newspaper reported. The district has been reporting at least 200 positive cases daily for the last two weeks. Maharashtra on Thursday registered 35,952 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 111 deaths in the 24 hours.The state’s tally rose to 26,00,833, while the toll went up to 53,795.

Global scenario