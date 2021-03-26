Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has moved the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order upholding a First Information Report against her, in relation to her brother’s death, NDTV reported on Friday. Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai in June.

In the FIR registered against Priyanka Singh, the Mumbai Police accused her of forging and procuring a fake medical prescription for Rajput. The FIR was filed based on a complaint by actor Rhea Chakraborty, in which she also named Rajput’s other sister Meetu Singh.

On February 15, the Bombay High Court quashed the complaint against Meetu Singh, but held that the investigation against Priyanka Singh will continue. The two sisters had approached the court seeking dismissal of the complaint against them.

In her complaint, Chakraborty had alleged that Rajput’s sisters used a fabricated medical prescription to help him procure medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act only a few days before his death. She also named Tarun Kumar, a doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi, who allegedly signed the prescription.

The sisters had, however, claimed that the FIR was lodged to “concoct a whole new story entirely different from the statements made” by Chakraborty before the Supreme Court and media platforms.

The sisters’ counsel had argued that the medicines could have been prescribed to Rajput as per the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines during the pandemic, when people could not go out of their homes. However, Mumbai Police’s lawyer countered the argument submitting that there was no online consultation with the doctor and had claimed that the police have WhatsApp chats to prove that.

The court, in its verdict, held that there was a “prima facie case” against Priyanka Singh and directed that “there should not be any impediment against investigation against her”.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, in what the police initially said appeared to be a case of suicide. But subsequently Rajput’s family filed a complaint with the Bihar Police accusing his former live-in partner Chakraborty of abetment of suicide and cheating. Three central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau – took up cases against her.

Chakraborty, who was eventually arrested for consuming drugs, was granted bail on October 7. Her brother was also arrested in the case and granted bail after three months.