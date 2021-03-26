A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Night curfew in Maharashtra from Sunday amid surge in coronavirus cases: The Centre said it was planning to cover more population groups for vaccinations.
  2. Modi says he was jailed for protest to support Bangladesh’s independence: Four people were killed as protests erupted in Chittagong on the day of Modi’s visit
  3. Validation of ethics, says Ratan Tata after SC sets aside tribunal order in Cyrus Mistry-Tata Sons case: The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to reinstate Mistry as the chairperson of Tata Sons.
  4. Farmer leaders held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru during strike against farm laws: Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary Yudhvir Singh was arrested in Ahmedabad during a press conference.
  5. BJP accused of stealing Aadhaar data in Puducherry for poll campaign, Madras HC expresses concern: The High Court asked the Election Commission to urgently look into the matter and not to ‘pass the buck’ in the case.
  6. SC refuses stay on electoral bonds ahead of Assembly polls, fresh ones to be issued from April 1: The decision was based on the Election Commission’s argument that it approved the use of the bonds since, without it, political parties would deal in hard cash.
  7. Haryana court sentences convicts to life imprisonment in Nikita Tomar murder case: The 21-year-old woman was shot dead outside her college in Faridabad district last year.
  8. Centre is not against social media but its misuse, says Union minister RS Prasad on new IT rules: Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been the ‘biggest victim’ of a false campaign on social media.
  9. SC stays recovery of Rs 27 crore SEBI fine from NDTV’s Prannoy, Radhika Roy: The penalty was imposed on them by the market regulator for allegedly concealing information from shareholders about certain loan agreements.
  10. Crew of ship stuck in Suez canal is Indian, all safe and accounted for, says management company: The vessel, Ever Given, has been stuck in the canal since Tuesday and has affected global trade and caused severe losses.