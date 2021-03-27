India on Saturday reported 62,258 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its overall count to 1,19,08,910. This is the highest one-day rise since the middle of October. As many as 1,12,95,023 have recovered from the disease, and there are 4,52,647 active cases.

With 291 more deaths, the country’s toll rises to 1,61,240.

A total of 5,81,09,773 beneficiaries were vaccinated under India’s countrywide inoculation programme that began in January. Of these, 26,05,333 people were vaccinated on Friday alone.

The Centre has sent two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Chandigarh and Chhattisgarh amid a surge in coronavirus cases there. On Wednesday, the health ministry had said the two states showed a surge in Covid-19 cases along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In Maharashtra, the state with the most number of coronavirus cases in India, a night curfew will be imposed from Sunday amid a sharp surge. Malls have been ordered to remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am.

Globally, Covid-19 has infected 12,60,26,603 people and killed 27,66,824. As many as 7,14,09,593, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.