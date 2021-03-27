President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a bypass surgery, which is expected to be performed on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi, in the afternoon today (March 27, 2021),” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the statement. “Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday.”

The statement added that the president’s health is stable and he is under the care of experts.

The 75-year-old was admitted to the Army Hospital on Friday morning after he complained of discomfort in his chest. He underwent routine check up and was kept under observation.