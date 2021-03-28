The big news: Mumbai reports biggest one-day rise with 6,923 Covid cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah wondered who tapped the phones of Bengal BJP leaders, and Sanjay Raut claimed Anil Deshmukh became Maharashtra HM by accident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Prepare for lockdown if rules aren’t being followed, says Maharashtra CM: Mumbai registered 6,923 new coronavirus cases on Sunday – its highest one-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic.
- ‘Who tapped the phones and why,’ asks Amit Shah after TMC releases alleged recording of BJP leaders: Shah claimed that there was nothing secretive about the conversation between Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria. BJP also released a clip allegedly of Mamata Banerjee asking former TMC aide to help her in Nandigram polls.
- Anil Deshmukh became home minister by accident, claims Sanjay Raut amid corruption row: Earlier on Sunday, Deshmukh said that a retired High Court judge would investigate the allegations against him.
- Myanmar security forces open fire at funeral, day after killing over 100 people: United Nations officials called on the army to immediately stop the killings.
- ‘India running world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive,’ says Modi in ‘Mann Ki Baat’: The prime minister said that at this time last year, people were wondering when a vaccine for the coronavirus would come.
- BJP MLA allegedly attacked by protesting farmers in Punjab town, CM condemns incident: BJP leaders met Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and then staged a protest against the incident outside the chief minister’s residence.
- NIA arrests Trinamool Congress leader Chhatradhar Mahato in 2009 murder case: The investigation agency arrested Mahato from his home in Lalgarh in the early hours of Sunday and took him to Kolkata.
- BJP doesn’t believe in politics of polarisation, claims Rajnath Singh: The defence minister expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in Kerala.
- Over 140 patients evacuated after fire breaks out at Kanpur hospital, no casualties reported: Chief Minister Adityanath ordered an inquiry into the accident.
- CJI lauds Uniform Civil Code in Goa, says ‘intellectuals’ should see how justice system works there: SA Bobde also spoke about the legacy of the administration of justice in the state.