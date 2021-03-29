Delhi reported 1,904 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, as the city’s tally climbed to 6,59,619, ANI reported on Monday, citing government data. The toll in the national Capital rose to 11,012, with six fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in Delhi stood at 8,032.

The number of cases was 23 more than Sunday’s count of 1,881 cases, even as testing numbers came down by over 11,000 on Monday. As a result, the city witnessed a higher positivity rate of 2.77% on Monday, as compared to 2.35% on Sunday.

The cases on Monday were the highest single-day count since December 13, according to NDTV.

Delhi reports 1904 new #COVID19 cases, 1411 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Total cases 6,59,619

Total recoveries 6,40,575

Death toll 11,012



Monday marked the fifth straight day when Delhi recorded more than 1,500 daily cases. The city had recorded 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on Friday and 1,515 cases on Thursday, according to Mint.

On Saturday, the Delhi government had issued a fresh order capping the number of guests allowed in weddings and other open-air events at 200, NDTV reported. A maximum of 100 people will be allowed for events in closed spaces and 50 people at funerals, according to the new order that will stay in effect till April 30.

However, despite the rise in number of cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had dismissed any possibility of authorities imposing another lockdown in the city. Jain said lockdown was not a solution to rein in the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases – the highest single-day tally since October. The toll rose by 291 to 1,61,843, data from the health ministry showed.