Dangal-fame Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, she announced on her Instagram account.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself,” Shaikh said in her Instagram story. “Thank you all for your wishes and concerns.

Last week, Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus. Multiple Bollywood actors, including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Saraf are currently undergoing quarantine after testing positive, according to The Indian Express.

Actor Paresh Rawal had also tested positive weeks after getting the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, NDTV reported.

On Monday, India recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases – the highest single-day tally since October 11. The toll rose by 291 to 1,61,843, data from the health ministry showed.