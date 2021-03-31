Price of domestic liquified petroleum gas cylinders will be reduced by Rs 10 from April 1, the Indian Oil Corporation informed on Wednesday. Following the revision, the prices of an LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will be Rs 809.

“With a view to give relief to domestic LPG consumers, the price of Domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 10/cylinder from Rs 819/cylinder to Rs 809/cylinder at Delhi effective 1st April 2021,” an IOCL release stated. “Same reduction has been carried out in other markets.”

The reduction in LPG gas cylinder prices came after a spell of hikes, during which the rates were increased on three occasions in February, and then again on March 1. Overall, the price of a cylinder went up by Rs 125, before the Rs 10 reduction announced on Wednesday.

According to the revised tariff, in Kolkata, the price of cylinders will come down from Rs 845.50 to Rs 835.50. LPG cylinders will now cost Rs 825 in Chennai, Rs 861 in Hyderabad and Rs 812 in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, prices of diesel and petrol were also reduced by 23 paise and 22 paise per litre, respectively. On Wednesday, IOCL in its release, said that diesel and petrol prices have come down by 60 paise and 61 paise per litre, respectively, in the last few days. International oil prices fell on Tuesday as the movement of traffic through Suez Canal resumed and the focus shifted to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, scheduled to be held on Thursday, Reuters reported. The countries are likely to discuss extending oil supply curbs.

Vehicle fuel prices have also shot up alarmingly in the last few months, with cost of petrol crossing Rs 100 per litre in some cities.