The Election Commission on Thursday barred Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader A Raja from campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 48 hours after his remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his mother, The New Indian Express reported.

The poll body also removed him from the list of star campaigners for the DMK. “The contents of your speech are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of the motherhood of women, which is a serious violation of the model code of conduct,” it said.

Election Commission reprimands A Raja for violating model code; delists Raja from the list of Star campaigner of DMK and debars Raja from campaigning for 48 hours with immediate effect @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/iiWW504XoT — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) April 1, 2021

On Wednesday, Election Commission had sent a notice to Raja for two of his speeches. The first one was in Keelapalur, where Raja had said, “[MK] Stalin is a child of good relationship and good birth while Edappadi Palaniswami is a child of bad relationship and a premature born child”.

The second speech cited by the Election Commission was given in Meensurutti, where the DMK leader said that Palaniswami had “crawled and held Sasikala’s feet who is almost equal in age or to say who is six months younger” to him “just for the sake of [becoming] chief minister”.

Raja’s comments had sparked public outrage, with AIADMK leaders staging statewide protests demanding his arrest.

Palaniswami had broken down while responding to Raja’s comments on Sunday. A day later, Raja apologised, saying he did not intend to defame Palaniswami or his mother, and was only comparing the leadership of DMK President MK Stalin and the Tamil Nadu chief minister.