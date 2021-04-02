India on Friday recorded 81,466 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count in the country to 1,23,03,131, data from the Union health ministry showed.

The toll climbed by 469 to 1,63,396. As many as 1,15,25,039 patients have recovered from the infection. The active cases tally has continued to show an upward trend and rose up to 6,14,696.

So far, 6,87,89,138 Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered, of which 36,71,242 were given on Thursday. The country has begun its third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive, under which all people above 45 years will be covered.

The Union Cabinet Secretary will hold a meeting on Friday with representatives of 11 states that are showing a surge in coronavirus cases, ANI reported.

India’s infections have exceeded 60,000 daily over the past week from a low of about 10,000 in February, prompting warnings from the health ministry about the situation going “from bad to worse”.

Maharashtra is once again the worst-affected region in the country, reporting 43,183 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, as the state’s tally went up to 28,56,163. The single-day count once again rose from Wednesday’s figure of 39,544 cases. The number of deaths jumped from 227 on Wednesday to 249 on Thursday, as the toll rose to 54,898.

The state capital Mumbai recorded a record high increase of 8,646 cases, while 18 people died according to civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The Dharavi slum area, which became a hotspot of infections in the first wave of the pandemic, reported 71 new cases.

Delhi on Thursday registered 2,790 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day rise in infections this year. The new cases were 53.3% higher than the previous day. Delhi’s overall count rose to 6,65,220. Its toll went up to 11,036 as nine more deaths were registered in 24 hours.

Soon after the figures were released, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting of Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials to deliberate on preparing an action plan to fight the pandemic.

