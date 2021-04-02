At least 36 people died and more than 70 injured in Taiwan after a train derailed near Hualien city, Reuters reported on Friday. The government said that the train derailed after hitting a truck.

In a statement, the fire department said the train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel north of Hualien that led to some carriages hitting the wall of the tunnel. The train was carrying about 350 people and rescue efforts are ongoing, the statement said.

About 80 to 100 people have been evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have “deformed” and are hard to gain access to, the fire department added.