Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, authorities in Pune on Friday imposed night curfew and tightened restrictions in the district to rein in the pandemic, reported ANI.

“A 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in Pune from tomorrow, 3rd April,” said Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao. “Situation will be reviewed on next Friday.”

Rao said that bars, hotels and restaurants will remain closed for seven days and only home deliveries will be allowed. He said that no public functions, except weddings and funeral will be permitted. The number of guests for weddings is limited to 50, while for a funeral only 20 people are allowed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state at 8.30 pm on Friday, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The decision to impose curbs came a day after Pune reported 8,025 new infections and 18 deaths.