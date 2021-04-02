Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that she will isolate herself after being exposed to the coronavirus. Her husband, businessman Robert Vadra, has tested positive for the infection.

Vadra said in a Twitter video that though she tested negative for the infection, she was taking precautions on the advice of her doctors. She cancelled her visit to Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for Assembly election campaigns.

“I would like to apologise to everybody for not being there,” the Congress leader said. “I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious.”

हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

Vadra was scheduled to be in Assam on Friday and Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the weekend. All the three states will vote on April 6. For Assam, this will be the third phase of the election.

Meanwhile, Robert Vadra said in a Facebook post on Friday that he is asypmtomatic and in self-isolation. “As per the Covid guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative,” he said. “Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon!”