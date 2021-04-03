National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a hospital.

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar,” Farooq Abdullah’s son and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on Saturday. “Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers.”

Omar Abdullah had tweeted about his father’s diagnosis on Tuesday, and said that he was showing some symptoms of the infection. Omar Abdullah added that he and his family members would isolate themselves. “I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,” he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Peoples’ Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti were among the many leaders who wished Abdullah a speedy recovery.

Abdullah, 83, had received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose at the beginning of March, but has not yet received the second jab. Vaccines can protect against one developing severe symptoms of the virus, but do not completely prevent being infected with the novel coronavirus.

India on Saturday registered 89,129 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count in the country to 1,23,92,260. This was the biggest single-day jump in cases since since September 20, when the country recorded 92,605 cases. India’s toll rose to 1,64,110, after 714 more deaths were recorded in the last day.