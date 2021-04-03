Five security personnel were killed and a few others were injured in a gunfight with suspected Maoists in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, reported NDTV.

“Five security personnel died in the line of duty,” said Director General of Chhattisgarh Anti-Naxal Operations Ashok Juneja. “Maoists have also been killed; they have suffered substantial loss.” Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi also confirmed the toll, reported PTI.

Two alleged Naxalites were killed in the operation, according to India Today.

The gunfight broke out in the Tarrem area of the district when the security personnel were carrying out anti-Maoist operations. The team comprised officials from Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit, the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force.

The operation is still under way.

On March 23, five security forces personnel were killed and 14 others injured in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district after suspected Maoists allegedly attacked their bus with an improvised explosive device. The officials were part of the District Reserve Guard. The explosion took place when the security personnel were returning from an anti-Maoist operation.