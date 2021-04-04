Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet, the actor added that he was under home quarantine and has sought necessary medical care.

“Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself,” Kumar wrote. “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.”

The 53-year-old actor, who recently started shooting for Ram Setu, said he will be “back in action very soon”. Billed as an action-adventure, Ram Setu revolves around the mythical bridge that the god Rama is supposed to have built between ancient India and Sri Lanka in order to rescue his wife Sita from the demon god Ravana.

On Monday, bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had tested positive for the infection. Three days later, actor Alia Bhatt had also announced that she was following all the safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus. Multiple Bollywood actors, including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Saraf are currently undergoing quarantine after contracting the virus.

India on Sunday recorded 93,249 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,24,85,509, data from the health ministry showed. This is the highest rise in cases since mid-September. Daily deaths rose by 513 and the virus has so far killed 1,64,623 people.