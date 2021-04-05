Coronavirus: Maharashtra imposes night curfew, weekend lockdown. Here is the full list of curbs
All shops, malls, and markets will be shut till April 30 and only essential services will be allowed during the restriction hours.
The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued a fresh set of guidelines to be implemented from Monday amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the state. As Maharashtra reported over 57,000 new cases on Sunday, the Uddhav Thackeray government passed orders to impose a weekend lockdown and several other restrictions on other days.
The new restrictions will be in effect till April 30.
Here is the full list of the new curbs ordered by the government:
- The weekend lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays. On weekdays, a night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 7 am. During these hours, nobody will be allowed to travel without valid reasons or prior permission.
- Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be applicable for the rest of the period – 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays. During these hours, more than five people will not be allowed to move together or gather at a place.
- Medical and essential services will be allowed during the restriction hours.
- All shops, malls, and markets will be shut till April 30. Groceries, pharmacies and vegetable shops are, however, exempted from the order.
- All beaches, public gardens and grounds will remain closed during the weekend lockdown and night curfew hours, while people will have to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour when they remain open on weekdays.
- Public transport will be allowed with restrictions on the number of passengers. Auto rickshaws can ferry two passengers, while taxis can have a maximum of 50% occupancy. Buses will run in full capacity but passengers will not be allowed to stand.
- All private offices will have to ask their employees to work from home, while government offices will run at 50% attendance. Offices related to banks, stock market, insurance companies, pharmacy, telecommunications, financial institutions, disaster management, electricity and water supply will be exempted from the order.
- Theatres, halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, clubs, video parlours, swimming pools, sports complexes, and water parks will be completely shut.
- Places of worship of all religions will be closed for visitors.
- Restaurants will be allowed to provide only takeaway facility between 7 am and 8 pm. Hotels can keep their restaurants open only for guests residing there.
- Schools, colleges and coaching classes will remain shut, while examinations of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed.
- No religious, social, cultural or political functions will be allowed. Not more than 50 people will be allowed in marriage ceremonies.
- E-commerce companies can deliver their orders from 7 am to 8 pm and those engaged in the activity will need to get vaccinated at the earliest.
- Agricultural activities will continue, manufacturing unit will be allowed to function and construction sites will be allowed if the workers are provided accommodation at the site.