India reported a record 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the country’s overall count rose to 1,25,89,067. The toll went up to 1,65,101, as 478 fatalities were reported. The active cases rose for the 26th straight day to 7,41,830, while more than 7.91 crore vaccines have so far been administered.
Around 70 students have test positive at the Indian Institute of Technology in Jodhpur, ANI reported quoting a health department official. The official said that 55-60 of the cases were still active ones. The students have been quarantined and made to stay in one of the hostels on campus, according to PTI. They had returned to the institute last week to attend their practical classes.
A day after testing positive for coronavirus, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted saying that he has been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, 45 crew members of the film “Ram Setu”, for which Kumar was shooting, have also tested positive for the virus, according to The Indian Express.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences chief Randeep Guleria on Monday said that lack of Covid-appropriate behaviour was the primary reason behind the recent surge in cases, The Indian Express reported. He also said that the chain of transmission might have broken after the first wave in places where large number of people got infected. He said this may have led to dip in number of cases.
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Shekhar Mande said that Maharashtra was facing a rapid spread in the double mutated strain of the virus, reported The Indian Express. He added that a third wave cannot be ruled out in the state.
The Rajasthan government made RT-PCR testing mandatory for people entering the state and those travelling outside, ANI reported. District authorities have been given the power to impose night curfews, while schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 9.
Assam government made testing mandatory for air and train passengers coming to the state from Mumbai and Bengaluru to check the spread of Covid-19, PTI reported.
China reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Sunday in its biggest daily jump in more than two months, Reuters reported. Ruili city, along the Myanmar border, accounted for all 15 new local cases, while the rest were detected in people who came from other countries.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte extended a strict lockdown in the country’s capital region and adjacent provinces by at least a week after it reported 12,576 new cases on Saturday, Reuters reported.