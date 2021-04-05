Actor Vicky Kaushal tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. The actor said he was quarantining at home.

“In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor.”

The actor requested all those who came in contact with him to immediately get themselves tested. “Take care and stay safe,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, actor Bhumi Pednekar too said she had contracted the virus. The actor said that she had mild symptoms but was feeling fine. She urged all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Pednekar also requested others to not take the current situation lightly. “Even though I followed utmost precaution and care I have contracted it,” she wrote on Instagram. “Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing, and be mindful of your general behaviour.”

As cases in India surge again, several actors and Bollywood personalities have tested positive over the past few weeks.

Akshay Kumar on Sunday said that he was diagnosed with Covid-19. In a tweet, the actor added that he was under home quarantine and has sought necessary medical care.

Last week, bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had tested positive for the infection. Three days later, actor Alia Bhatt had also announced that she was following all the safety protocols after testing positive for Covid-19.

Shaikh’s Dangal co-star Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus last month. Multiple Bollywood actors, including Milind Soman, R Madhavan, Kartik Aaryan, Vikrant Massey and Rohit Saraf are currently undergoing quarantine after contracting the virus.

India on Monday recorded 1,03,558 daily cases, the most infections reported in a day since the pandemic began, data from the health ministry showed. With this grim milestone, the country’s overall count rose to 1,25,89,067. The country registered 478 additional deaths, taking the toll to 1,65,101.