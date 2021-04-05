Benchmark equity market indices Sensex and Nifty crashed by nearly 3% each in Monday’s intra-day trading as coronavirus cases rose in the country by over 1 lakh in a day for the first time. Financial capital Mumbai entered another phase of restrictions on Monday as the Maharashtra government’s new guidelines came into effect.

As a result, the 30-share BSE index nosedived up to 1,449.03 points in Monday’s morning trade to hit the intra-day low of 48,580.80. At 2 pm, the Sensex had pared some of the losses and was trading at 49,178.5, still 1.7% below the previous closing mark. The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was down 1.62% or 241.25 points at 14,626.10.

All sectoral sub-indices, with the exception of Nifty IT, faced losses, with Nifty Bank (-3.39%) and Nifty Financial Services (-3.21%) bleeding the most.

Analysts suggested that the rise in cases and fresh set of restrictions in several parts of the country threatened to stall the economy that was showing some green shoots.

“The market had run up on the back of the opening up of the economy, and the resultant increase in demand...That entire story is again at risk,” Siddharth Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities, told Reuters. “The concern, from a market perspective, is that the virus is spreading so fast and people will not be able to work, and business and profitability will be impacted.”

Major bank, financial sector and automobile stocks were among the top losers in afternoon trade with State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto losing in the range of 3% to 5.5%. Information Technology stocks were bucking the trend with HCL Tech, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services gaining in the range of 1.3% to 3%.

Meanwhile, the rupee also depreciated in morning trade, opening at 73.44 against the US dollar, down 12 paise from the previous closing mark of 73.32, according to Bloomberg. However, in afternoon trade, the domestic currency had nearly covered up all its losses.