Assembly elections: Polling begins in four states and Puducherry; over 20 crore to vote in 475 seats
All seats in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry went to vote in a single phase on Tuesday.
All four states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls on Tuesday. All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry voted in a single phase. On the other hand, voting concluded with 40 seats in Assam voting in its third and final phase of polling. People in West Bengal, where polling is scheduled to take place in an unprecedented eight phases, also cast their votes in 31 seats in the third phase.
Over 20 crore people will exercise their voting rights on Tuesday. Polling for all constituencies will began at 7 am and is scheduled to finish at 6 pm. The results of all five elections will be declared on May 2.
Live updates
8.03 am: “Metroman” E Sreedharan predicts an impressive show by the BJP in Kerala. “I have done my duty,” he tells News18 after casting his vote. “People are voting only for development of the state. I thought I should continue to serve my state and that is why I chose BJP. The BJP will have an impressive show this time, there’s no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party.”
7.54 am: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and his daughters wait to cast their votes in Tamil Nadu.
7.47 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise.
7.42 am: In Tamil Nadu, P Chidambaram predicts a landslide victory for DMK-Congress alliance.
7.35 am: Actor Rajinikanth casts his vote in Tamil Nadu.
7.30 am: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 129 of Arambag constituency of West Bengal after nearly 30 minutes of the scheduled start, reports ANI.
7.25 am: Thirty-one constituencies in West Bengal will vote in the third phase of elections in the state, which will witness five more rounds of polling. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Swapan Dasgupta, state minister and Trinamool Congress leader Ashima Patra and the veteran Kanti Ganguly of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are among the prominent candidates in this phase.
7.24 am: All 234 seats in Tamil Nadu go to polls in a single phase as the MK Stalin led-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam looks to unseat Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami’s All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.
7.22 am: Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are the heavyweight candidates in fray as voters in 40 seats express their choice in the third and final phase of the state elections.
7.20 am: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks a second successive term in Kerala, where all 140 seats go to polls in a single phase. The Left Democratic Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is fighting against the Congress-led United Democratic Front.
7.16 am: In Puducherry, the Congress which was in power till recently, is contesting 14 of the 30 seats, while its partner the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is in fray on 13 constituencies. In the opposing camp, the BJP will contest nine seats, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam five seats and the bigger partner All India NR Congress has put up candidates in 16 constituencies.
7.14 am: In Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party’s E Sreedharan cast his vote early on Tuesday, reports ANI. The “metro man” is the saffron party’s candidate from Palakkad.
7.12 am: Voting begins in all four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, reports ANI.