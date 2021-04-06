India on Tuesday recorded 96,982 coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 1,26,86,049. The toll went up to 1,65,547 after 446 deaths were registered in the last day. India’s number of active cases stood at 7,88,223, while the number of recoveries reached 1,17,32,279. A record 43,00,966 vaccine doses were administered on Monday.
Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat accounted for 80.04%of the new cases registered in the last day, government data showed.
The Indian Medical Association urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow all citizens above the age of 18 to get inoculated. “Walk-in Covid vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible places,” the doctors’ body added.
The Delhi government imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, with immediate effect, amid the rise in coronavirus cases. The restriction will stay in effect till April 30.
India is well-prepared to combat the second wave of the coronavirus, the finance ministry’s monthly economic report said, according to PTI. “After battling a historic pandemic in FY [ financial year] 2020-’21, the Indian economy is poised to build back better and stronger as is reflected in the movement of several high-frequency indicators,” it added.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar urged the people to take the coronavirus crisis seriously, The New Indian Express reported. “We should not underestimate the scale and speed at which the infection is spreading,” he added. The minister warned that stricter curbs would be enforced if the surge in cases continues.
Meanwhile, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation or GAVI said that India is likely to reduce its global vaccine supply amid the surge in coronavirus cases, PTI reported.
Australia said that it has not received over 3 million (30 lakh) doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine due to the European Union’s export curbs, causing a shortage of doses amid its inoculation drive, Reuters reported.
The New Zealand government will allow Australian citizens to make quarantine-free visits to the country from April 19, Reuters reported.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.16 crore people and killed 28,59,868, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.47 crore people have recovered from the infection.