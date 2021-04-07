A 22-year-old worker of the Indian Union Muslim League died in Kerala’s Kannur district on Wednesday, a day after he was injured in a post-poll clash between his party and workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), PTI reported.

The Indian Union Muslim League alleged that its member Mansur and his brother, a polling agent of the United Democratic Front, were attacked with sharp weapons by a group of CPI(M) workers. The party also accused Left workers of throwing bombs at the two men.

The clash between broke out in Kannur’s Koothuparamba constituency around 8 pm on Tuesday, over accusations of bogus voting. Mansur sustained leg injuries and was moved to a hospital in Kozhikode, where he died.

The police have taken a CPI(M) worker into custody in connection with the alleged attack, according to Mathrubhumi.

The Indian Union Muslim League is part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front. The alliance called for a strike in Koothuparamba town to protest the incident, NDTV reported.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in parts of Kerala during voting on Tuesday. A family of Left supporters was allegedly attacked by activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing in Kasaragod. In Thiruvananthapuram’s Kazhakkoottam constituency, a clash reportedly erupted between cadres of the CPI(M) and the BJP.

Kerala recorded a 74% voter turnout on Tuesday. It went to polls in a single phase along with Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.