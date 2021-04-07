Adar Poonawalla, the Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said his company required Rs 3,000 crore by June to scale up production of coronavirus vaccine Covishield. He said that the company’s existing capacity to manufacture the vaccines was “very stressed”. In another interview, he also admitted that pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has sent Serum Institute a legal notice over delays in supplying the vaccine.
India on Wednesday recorded 1,15,736 cases of coronavirus cases, the most infections reported in the world in a single day since the pandemic began. The country’s overall count rose to over 1.28 crore. The toll went up to 1,66,177, with 630 more fatalities reported, while the active caseload stood at 8,43,473.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that the state had vaccine stocks remaining for only three days. Tope said that Maharashtra had informed Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about the situation on Tuesday and asked Centre to send more stock.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday supported the demand from some states to vaccinate all age groups. “It’s ridiculous to debate needs and wants,” tweeted Gandhi. His comment came after the Centre denied calls to open coronavirus vaccination for everyone, saying that the priority was to give shots to those who “need it and not those who want it”.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ruled that wearing a mask inside a vehicle was compulsory even if the driver was alone. The court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging fines imposed by the Delhi government on people not wearing masks while travelling alone in personal vehicles.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and has isolated himself at home.
A “double mutant” strain of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, has now been detected in the United States, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday. The first confirmed infection was reported on Monday in a patient who tested positive in California.
World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday cautioned against a full lockdown, suggesting that its consequences were “terrible”. In an interview to The Indian Express, Swaminathan said that the second wave will have to be managed before thinking of a third wave. She also flagged the possibility of more waves of the pandemic till enough people are vaccinated.
A study published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal on Wednesday showed that 34%, or more than one-third of the coronavirus survivors, were diagnosed with a neurological or psychiatric condition within six months of being infected.