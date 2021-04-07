A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai’s Kurla area on Wednesday, reported the Hindustan Times, citing officials. No casualties have been reported yet.

“A level three fire reported at 4.18 pm in market of vehicle spare parts at CST Road in Kurla,” officials said. The fire was initially reported to be a minor incident but the fire brigade declared it a major fire at 4.30 pm, reported PTI.

Eight fire engines and jumbo water tankers have been sent to the spot, according to Mumbai Mirror. Firefighters are trying to douse the flames.

More details are awaited.