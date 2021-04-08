Home delivery of food and supplies, entry of house helps allowed in Mumbai during weekend lockdown
Earlier this week, food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy had stopped taking orders in Maharashtra after 8 pm.
The movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house helps, nurses and other medical attendees providing services at home between 7 am and 10 pm is allowed even during the weekend lockdown, Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Wednesday.
In a set of clarifications, the BMC said that candidates appearing for examinations can travel with one guardian if they have valid hall tickets. The civic body added that in-person takeaway from hotels will not be allowed during weekend lockdown and only home deliveries will be permitted.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said that home deliveries of food and essential supplies, including those via mobile applications like Zomato and Swiggy, will also be allowed during the weekend restrictions, NDTV reported. Earlier this week, Zomato and Swiggy had said they will not take orders after 8 pm in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra government on Sunday imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Under this new set of rules, a night curfew will be in effect from 8 pm to 7 am on weekdays. A weekend lockdown will be imposed from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Mondays. The order will remain in effect till April 30.
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the coronavirus pandemic in India. On Wednesday, the state recorded 59,907 new cases in the highest single-day rise in cases so far. The toll rose by 322 to 56,652