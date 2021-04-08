Top 10 coronavirus updates: India’s active cases above 9 lakh, Modi to meet CMs amid surge
A look at the biggest developments of the day.
- India on Thursday registered a record 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 1,29,28,574. The toll went up to 1,66,862, with 685 deaths in the last 24 hours. India’s count of active cases stood at 9,10,319, while the number of recoveries reached 1,18,51,393.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of several states on Thursday evening to discuss the coronavirus situation and vaccination-related matters, ANI reported. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might not attend the meeting.
- Odisha became the latest state to complain to the Centre about the shortage of coronavirus vaccines, and said that it was forced to shut down 700 of inoculation centres due to the shortfall. The state asked for an immediate supply of 25 lakh doses of Covishield. At least six more states – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana – have raised concerns about vaccine shortage.
- Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the vaccination drive in the Capital was proceeding well, ANI reported. “We received some vaccines yesterday [Wednesday],” Jain said. “We have stock for four to five days. We have demanded more and we will get it.” However, Jain hit out at the Centre for its allegation that Delhi vaccinated less healthcare workers. “We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre’s hospitals,” Jain said. “This isn’t an issue, the issue is that we have to vaccinate more and more people soon.”
- The Union health ministry has refused requests from the department of higher education to inoculate students, faculty and staff members at Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, according to a circular from April 5.
- New Zealand temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, after several of those of who arrived in the country tested positive for the coronavirus.
- Data from the health ministry showed that 79,688 children in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi contracted the coronavirus between March 1 and April 4.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.29 crore people and killed 28,86,573, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.55 crore people have recovered from the infection.
- European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s medicines regulator has said that blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine for coronavirus, reported BBC. Following a study of 86 cases, the EMA concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risk
- Meanwhile, Philippines halted the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for people below the age of 60, amid blot clot concerns, Reuters reported.