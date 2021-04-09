The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS hospital in New Delhi on Thursday announced that it will perform only urgent surgeries from Saturday, in order to free up resources to deal with the rise in coronavirus cases, DD News reported.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director on Thursday morning.

“Operation theatre services of AIIMS New Delhi needs to be curtailed in response to heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources for prevention and control of Covid-19 outbreak,” an order issued by the hospital authorities stated.

The hospital has also decided to temporarily stop walk-in registrations for its out patients, including in special clinics, from Thursday, NDTV reported. Only those with prior appointments will be allowed.

The decisions come amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country. On Thursday, the national Capital recorded 7,437 new cases, the sharpest daily rise this year. As much as 8.1% of the 91,770 people tested in the last 24 hours were positive. With 24 more deaths, the toll in Delhi jumped to 11,157.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the city from 10 pm to 5 am. The restriction will stay in effect till April 30.