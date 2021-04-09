Seven suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Friday, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

The police said that five militants were killed in the gunfight that began in Shopian on Thursday. In Pulwama’s Tral area, two militants, including the chief commander of the Ansar Gazwal-ul-Hind group, died. The police are yet to identify all the deceased militants.

In Shopian, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation as militants were reportedly hiding inside a mosque, according to The Kashmir Monitor.

In Tral too, a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force, the Army and the police launched a combing operation after receiving information about the presence of militants, The New Indian Express reported. An unidentified police spokesperson told the newspaper that during the operation, the militants shot at security forces and they retaliated.

Meanwhile, internet services in Shopian and Pulwama have been snapped as a precautionary measure, India Today reported.