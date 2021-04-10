Bengal polls: Voting begins for fourth phase in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, two state ministers in fray
Over 1.15 crore voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates fielded in Saturday’s round of polling.
Voting began in West Bengal for the fourth phase of Assembly elections in the state on Saturday morning. As many as 44 seats go to polls in this phase, with a number of prominent candidates, including Union and state ministers in the fray. The seats are spread across five districts of Howrah, South 24 Paraganas, Hooghly, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.
Over 1.15 crore voters will decide the fate of 373 candidates fielded in Saturday’s round of polling.
Union Minister Babul Supriyo was contesting the Tollyganj seat, while two other Bharatiya Janata Party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Nisith Pramanik were in the running from Chunchura and Dinhata seats. Minister in the Trinamool Congress-led state government, Arup Biswas was up against Supriyo, while state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was fighting the Behala West seat to return to the Assembly for the fourth successive term. Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member Mohammed Salim was contesting the Chanditala constituency.
Live updates
8.17 am: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tollyganj seat Babul Supriyo says the biggest challenge is to remove West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress from West Bengal, reports ANI.
“Aroop Biswas [Supriyo’s TMC trival in Tollyganj] has been the right hand of all her [Banerjee] works,” says the Union minister. “So it is a challenge to change the atmosphere of terror here.”
8.14 am: Trinamool Congress writes to Election Commission accusing Bharatiya Janata Party “goons” of preventing their agents from entering several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj and Dinhata constituencies, reports ANI.
All four constitituencies in Cooch Behar district are polling in the fourth phase on Saturday.
7.49 am: Hours before the fourth phase of polling began in Bengal, the Election Commission warned parties from holding massive campaign rallies. This comes amid a second wave of coronavirus cases in the country, and after several rallies have been held by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Opposition leaders.
“Instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the Commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks etc. have been flouted in disregard to the Commission’s [...] guidelines,” NDTV quoted the EC’s notice as saying. “By doing so, the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public attending such election meetings to the grave danger of infection.”
It added, ““The Commission, in cases of breach, will not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies etc of the defaulting candidates/star campaigners/political leaders without any further reference.”
7.22 am: Voting begins for the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal, reports ANI.
7.21 am: The Election Commission has deployed 793 companies of Central armed security forces for 44 seats in the fourth phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal, reports The Hindu.