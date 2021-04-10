A look at the headlines right now:

EC adjourns voting in one booth in West Bengal as Trinamool alleges four shot dead by security forces: Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that the security personnel were forced to open fire to save their lives and government property. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said CID will conduct an inquiry into the incident. Punjab and Delhi flag coronavirus vaccine shortages amid record surge in cases: Private vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut till Monday due to a shortage in doses. Sonia Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi government of mismanaging the coronavirus situation in the country, resulting in vaccine scarcity. As Prashant Kishor’s Clubhouse clips on Bengal polls go viral, he claims BJP is using selective bits: In the clips shared by BJP’s Amit Malviya, the election strategist can be heard saying that Modi is equally popular as Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. India reports a record 1,45,384 new coronavirus infections, active cases go past 10 lakh: The number of single-day cases has now hit record highs for three successive days. Delhi reports 7,897 new cases, positivity rate over 10%: The overall infection tally rose to 7,14,423 and the toll increased to 11,235 since the pandemic broke out last March. EC orders repolling in 4 Assam booths in Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong constituencies on April 20: In Ratabari, the EVM used to cast the ballots was found in a car belonging to a BJP candidate. Egypt says it won’t release Ever Given with 25-member Indian crew until its owners pay compensation: Last month, the Suez Canal Authority had said that Egypt will seek compensation worth around $1 billion for the blockade caused by the cargo vessel. Person over 18 years free to choose their religion, says SC on plea against religious conversion: The Supreme Court made the remarks while refusing to hear a petition seeking a ban on black magic, superstition and conversions. EC warns parties it will ban rallies of leaders not following Covid-19 protocol: The Election Commission’s statement came after polls concluded in three states and one Union Territory. Day after daily wage earner’s library in Mysuru torched by miscreants, donors raise over Rs 7 lakhs: The public library set up by Syed Issaq had a collection of 11,000 books.