Five suspected militants were killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts, the police said on Sunday. Two of them were killed in Anantnag’s Bijbehara town, while three died in Shopian’s Hadipora area.

One of the suspected militants killed in Shopian was a minor, according to NDTV. The police claimed that he was given the chance to surrender, but his associates didn’t let him. The teenager’s parents had on Friday appealed to the people to help find him. The police added that they were trying to ascertain his age.

Security forces had launched a search operation in Bijbehara on Saturday after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area, according to PTI. In Shopian too, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Army and the police launched an operation after receiving similar information.

The police alleged that the militants who died in Bijbehara were responsible for killing a soldier on Friday, according to PTI. Havaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhnoon had been shot dead outside his home in Goriwan area.

On Friday, seven suspected militants had been killed in two gunfights in Shopian and Pulwama. Internet services were snapped as a precaution.