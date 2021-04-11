The big news: Centre flags gaps in Covid containment measures of 3 states, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The government banned the export of Remdesivir amid rising cases, and Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah traded barbs over Cooch Behar killings.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Lack of testing, Covid appropriate behaviour not being followed in three states, says Centre: The government had deployed multi-disciplinary teams to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab.
- Centre bans export of antiviral drug Remdesivir amid surge in cases: The government said the ban will be in place till the Covid-19 situation in the country improves.
- Mamata Banerjee calls Cooch Behar killings genocide even as Amit Shah accuses her of instigating violence: Meanwhile, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh warned of more ‘Sitalkuchi-like instances’.
- Delhi, Uttar Pradesh record biggest ever single-day jump in coronavirus cases: Earlier in the day, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the fourth wave in the national Capital was ‘extremely dangerous’ while the UP government had announced night curfew and ordered closure of all schools.
- In Ambani bomb scare case, NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of Sachin Vaze: A court in Mumbai sent Kazi to NIA custody till April 16.
- India records over 1.52 lakh coronavirus cases in a day, ‘tika utsav’ begins amid vaccine shortage: Five states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala – cumulatively account for 70.82% of India’s 11,08,087 active cases.
- Five suspected militants, including minor, killed in two separate gunfights in Jammu and Kashmir: The police said that they were trying to ascertain the minor’s age.
- At 11th round of military talks, India, China agree to maintain stability on ground: The two countries said they would work towards ‘a mutually acceptable resolution’ of the border conflict.
- Bihar police officer allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal during probe into theft case, 3 held: Ashwini Kumar, the station house officer of the Kishanganj police station in Bihar, had come to Uttar Dinajpur district to find a gang of motorcycle thieves.
- US says its warship conducted ‘innocent passage’ through India’s Exclusive Economic Zone: The US reiterated that its Freedom of Navigation Operations were consistent with international law.