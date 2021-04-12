Maharashtra on Sunday reported more than 63,000 new coronavirus cases in its biggest-ever one-day jump since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, reported NDTV. With 63,294 infections, the number of active cases in the state went past 5.65 lakh. Sunday’s infections were 14% more than Saturday’s figures and the toll rose to 57,987 after 349 more deaths.

Maharashtra, which contributes to around 48.57% of the overall active coronavirus caseload in India, also reported “sub-optimal” containment operations in many districts, according to the Centre. It is the worst affected state by the coronavirus in India. The testing capability in many Maharashtra districts has reportedly reached a tipping point, causing a delay in reporting test results.

Maharashtra had imposed strict restrictions, including weekend lockdowns and night curfew, on April 4.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray indicated that a lockdown might be imposed in the state as coronavirus cases continued to rise. Thackeray had called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra.

Another meeting with the chief minister will be held on Monday on the Covid-19 situation. This will include discussions about a lockdown. Cabinet minister Aslam Sheikh said that the focus of the deliberations with state departments was likely to be on standard operating procedures and guidelines for the lockdown, reported the Hindustan Times.

“In today’s [Sunday’s] meeting with the state Covid-19 taskforce, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state,” Sheikh said.

The final decision on the lockdown would be taken at a Cabinet meeting on April 14, reported the Hindustan Times, citing state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

In Maharashtra’s Osmanabad, Covid-19 patients were getting oxygen support on chairs at the district hospital due to lack of beds, reported NDTV.

Osmanabad on Sunday reported 681 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities in 24 hours. The Union health ministry on Sunday flagged medical oxygen supply as a problem in Osmanabad, Bhandara, Palghar, and Pune, while malfunctioning ventilators were reported by teams from Satara and Latur districts.