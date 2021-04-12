The Subject Expert Committee of India’s drug regulator on Monday approved Sputnik-V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia, for emergency use, the Business Standard reported. The decision to give the final nod to the vaccine will now be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had last week sought the government’s approval for the vaccine to be used in India, according to the Hindustan Times.

If approved, Sputnik-V will become the third vaccine to be administered in India after Covaxin and Covishield.