Top 10 coronavirus updates: New wave ‘very dangerous’, 65% patients below 45, says Delhi CM
A look at the biggest coronavirus developments of the day.
- India on Tuesday recorded 1,61,736 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Union health ministry’s data. The country’s overall tally of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 rose to 1,36,89,453. The toll rose to 1,71,058 with 879 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has 12.64 lakh active cases as of Tuesday morning.
- The Centre fast-tracked emergency approvals for “foreign produced Covid-19 vaccines that have been granted Emergency Use Authorization in other countries. “The first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for seven days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunisation programme within the country,” the Union health ministry said.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to cancel board exams, citing a record rise of 13,500 new infections in 24 hours in the Capital. Calling the new wave “very dangerous”, he stated that 65% of the patients are below the age of 45. Kejriwal has repeatedly urged the Centre to allow those below 45 to get vaccinated at the earliest, adding that the current wave is worse than the one in November.
- At least 102 devotees have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Several lakhs of devotees are visiting the Kumbh Mela each day but only a few are being tested and other basic Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing masks, thermal screening, and checking negative test reports have been ignored.
- The Drugs Controller General of India has approved the emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, the Union health ministry said. The Russian vaccine, being developed in India in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, is the third vaccine to get approved in the country after Serum Institute of India’s Covaxin and Bharat Biotech’s Covishield.
- Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the state should mentally be prepared for a lockdown, adding that the government would give sufficient time to residents to prepare before it is enforced, The Indian Express reported.
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan seeking 50 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses as the stocks in the state are likely to last only three more days. Vijayan’s request came amid similar pleas from several states that continue to face shortages amid a massive surge in infections.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa ruled out the option of a lockdown in the state to contain the spread of Covid-19. He also said that the state’s Technical Advisory Committee had not recommended a lockdown, reported PTI.
- World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that despite more than 780 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines being administered across the world, the pandemic is still “a long way from over”, reported PTI.
- Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.66 crore people and killed 29,46,803 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.78 crore people have recovered from the infection.