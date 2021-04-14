Political rallies, religious gatherings and the farmers’ protest have proved to be super-spreaders of the coronavirus, chairperson of the Covid-19 working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, NK Arora, told ANI on Wednesday. “Unless these are stopped, no one can help us,” he warned. “We need to be very critical about all these and finally, I would say that these have to be done with all the support of political and implementing authority.”
India on Wednesday reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 infections – the highest single-day rise in cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The overall case count rose to 1,38,73,825. With 1,027 more deaths in 24 hours, the toll went up to 1,72,085. Active cases stood at 13,65,704, while 1,23,36,036 people have recovered from the disease. Over 11.09 crore doses of the vaccine have been administered and more than 1.31 crore people have received both the shots, the government said.
The Centre cancelled Central Board of Secondary exams for Class 10 and postponed the Class 12 exams amid the surge in number of coronavirus cases. Results for the Class 10 examination will be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion” developed by the CBSE. For Class 12 exams, a decision will be taken after reviewing the situation on June 1.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Narendra Modi government after it decided to fast-track approvals for foreign-produced vaccines that have been cleared in other countries. On April 8, Gandhi had written to Modi, urging him to take the decision. In a tweet on Wednesday, Gandhi said: “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”.
As much as 61% of the Covid-19 samples taken from Maharashtra between January and March for genome sequencing have shown a double mutation of the virus. The variant has been found to be more transmissible and can evade the body’s immune response.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Uddhav Thackeray government has approached neighbouring states for oxygen supply, but they are unable to help because of high demand. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy the Indian Air Force to deliver oxygen tanks to Maharashtra.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused permission to a city-based trust to allow people to offer Namaz at its mosque in south Mumbai during the month of Ramzan, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the Centre has submitted to the Delhi High Court that Nizamuddin Markaz mosque in Delhi could not be opened for prayers as per guidelines of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.
A United Kingdom study into using different Covid-19 vaccines in two-dose inoculations was expanded to include shots made by Moderna and Novavax, Reuters reported.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.72 crore people and killed 29,56,845 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.