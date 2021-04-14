The big news: CBSE reschedules board exams amid Covid crisis, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee met kin of Cooch Behar killing victims, and the Railways urged migrants in Mumbai not to panic as new curbs come into effect.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBSE board exams cancelled for Class 10, postponed for Class 12: Results for the Class 10 examination will be prepared on the basis of an ‘objective criterion’ developed by the CBSE.
- Mamata Banerjee visits kin of those killed in Sitalkuchi, promises action: A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs is scheduled to meet Election Commission officials in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.
- As migrants in Mumbai rush to return home, Railways urges them not to panic: Huge crowds were seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after the Maharashtra government announced new curbs.
- Eighty Overseas Citizens of India move SC against Centre’s rules on free speech, employment: The OCIs urged the Supreme Court to direct the government not to treat them as ‘second class citizens’.
- Repoll in Chennai’s Velachery booth after municipal employees were found carrying voting machines: The decision taken by the Election Commission based on a report of the returning officer and the observers.
- Over 300 doses of Covaxin missing from Jaipur hospital, FIR filed: Thirty-two vials of the vaccine were allegedly stolen while being transported from the cold storage to the inoculation centre.
- UP reports record 20,510 cases, panchayat polls to take place tomorrow: Lucknow alone registered 5,433 new infections and 14 deaths.
- PM Modi should do ‘sit-ups holding ears’ if found lying, says Mamata Banerjee: The West Bengal chief minister was responding to the prime minister’s comment that she had done nothing for the Matua community.
- British PM Boris Johnson curtails his India trip this month due to Covid crisis: This would be Johnson’s first major international trip after Britain’s exit from the European Union.
- Actor Hank Azaria apologises for voicing Apu in ‘The Simpsons’: The Indian character, a part of the show since 1990, has been repeatedly criticised for reinforcing racial stereotypes.