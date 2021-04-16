Coronavirus: India reports record 2.17 lakh new cases, 1,185 deaths in a day
As the infections surged, people scrambled to find beds in hospitals for patients across states.
India on Friday reported 2.17 lakh new cases, taking its tally to 1,42,91,917. The country is hit by a massive second wave of infections and this is the highest figure recorded so far. With 1,185 deaths, the toll rose to 1,74,308.
As the infections surged, people scrambled to find beds in hospitals for patients across states. Supplies of oxygen, critical to tackle breathing difficulties, also ran short in many places.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.88 crore people and killed 29,84,237 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
9.55 am: India reports 2,17,353 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest so far, to take its tally to 1,42,91,917. The toll rises by 1,185 to 1,74,308. As many as 1,25,47,866 people have recovered from the infection so far.
9.40 am: The Gujarat High Court has pulled up the state government as cases continue to increase at an alarming rate, reports the Hindustan Times.
“The figures given by the state are not matching with the actual number of positive cases,” a division bench led by Chief Justice Vikram Nath said on Thursday. “We told you to get ready with more Covid-designated hospitals; sufficient beds should be available; testing should be increased; make sure people wear masks; and [maintain] strict vigilance at public places.”
9.33 am: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tests positive for the coronavirus. “Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate and take necessary precautions,” he tweets.
9.30 am: The Centre asks Madhya Pradesh government to effectively implement a five-fold strategy of “test, track, treat, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccinate” to rein in the pandemic, reports PTI. The health ministry has directed the government restrict non-essential movement of large groups of people and gathering that have the potential to become super-spreader events.
9.25 am: Over 300 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last few days, according to ANI. Fifteen of them are admitted to hospitals, while others are in home quarantine.
9.22 am: Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma, says that the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered in April, reports ANI.
Russia’s Sputnik V is the third vaccine to receive emergency-use authorisation in India, after Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
9.20 am: China’s economy has expanded at record pace in the first quarter with 18.3% growth, rebounding from the slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak, reports AFP.
9.15 am: With the surge in coronavirus cases, the Centre has said officers of the level of Under Secretary and below are allowed to work from home and their physical attendance in office should be restricted to 50% of the overall strength.
“All officers who attend office can stagger timings with entry into office spread between 9 am and 10 am with corresponding office exit timings and those living in containment zones be exempted from attending office,” a statement says.
9.10 am: Delhi recorded 17,282 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. This is the highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic in January 2020. With this, Delhi has become the worst-affected city in India, leaving financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally.
The national Capital now has 7,67,438 total cases.
“It is an absolute rampage in the city, young and old, vaccinated or not vaccinated, the virus is just hitting everyone,” Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals told PTI. “Delhi’s situation is grim.”
A look at developments from Thursday:
- India reported over 2 lakh new coronavirus cases – a record high since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the fifth straight day when India has recorded over 1.5 lakh new cases and the ninth consecutive day of over 1 lakh cases. The country now has 1,40,74,564 cases. The toll jumped by 1,038 to 1,73,123.
- The head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara from Madhya Pradesh, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died at a hospital in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun city. Kapil Dev had come to Uttarakhand to attend the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission to club the four remaining phases of the Assembly elections into one amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
- The Centre postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (post graduate) or NEET-PG medical exam amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The exam was scheduled for April 18 and nearly 1.7 lakh medical aspirants were going to appear for it.
- A group of over 170 world leaders and Nobel Prize winners have urged United States President Joe Biden to support a waiver proposing to suspend rules of intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to boost global vaccination rates. India and South Africa had moved this proposal at the World Trade Organization in October.