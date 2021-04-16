The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state on Sunday in view of the rising coronavirus cases, NDTV reported on Friday. The government said it will fine residents Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask for the first time and Rs 10,000 if violators are caught again.

On Thursday, the state registered 104 deaths and 22,439 new Covid-19 cases, a record single-day infection count for the second day in a row. The overall infection count rose to 7,66,360 and the toll climbed to 9,480 in the state since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.

In the order, the government directed top police officials to ensure that thorough sanitation of public places are carried out during the statewide lockdown, reported India Today. Essential services are exempted from the lockdown. All offices dealing in non-essential services will remain closed.

These decisions were taken at a meeting of the top state officials with Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday. The government directed officials to update the list of beneficiaries eligible for receiving food aid so that ration can be supplied to them on time.

Covid-19 hospitals will be set up based on regional needs. Local hospitals will also be converted to treat coronavirus patients.

Prayagraj’s United Medical College will be turned into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital. Half of the ambulances, which are part of the 108 services, will be used only to transport Covid-19 patients.

Adityanath said that the MLA development fund can be used for Covid-19 management on the recommendation of the legislators, reported PTI. He said that the fund proved useful last year for work related to containing the spread of the infection.

On Thursday, the state government had extended night curfew timings in capital Lucknow, Noida and several other cities that have been recording a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Last week, the state government had enforced night curfew in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur districts apart from Lucknow and Noida. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am. Now, the curfew will last from 8 pm to 7 am.

The government also postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 till May 20. Schools in the state will remain closed till May 15.