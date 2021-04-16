The big news: UK approves Nirav Modi’s extradition to India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi told states to ensure free movement of oxygen tankers, and the Election Commission banned rallies, public meetings from 7 pm to 10 am.
A look at the headlines right now:
- UK home minister approves Nirav Modi’s extradition, say reports: The fugitive diamond merchant is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
- PM Modi tells states to ensure free movement of oxygen tankers across country amid Covid-19 crisis: The prime minister also suggested that the production of medical oxygen should be scaled up as per capacity of each plant.
- EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am, cites Covid crisis: The poll panel also increased the silence period for campaigning from 48 hours to 72 hours. Meanwhile, the poll body to decide on Covid protocols held a meeting, in which parties promised cooperation.
- UK reports 77 coronavirus cases of double mutant strain first found in India: Of these, 73 infections were recorded in England and four in Scotland.
- Lockdown in UP on Sunday, Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing mask: The government also directed officials to update the list of beneficiaries eligible for receiving food aid so that ration can be supplied to them on time.
- Coronavirus infection rate is close to highest level seen in pandemic so far, says WHO chief: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said globally the number of new infections per week had almost doubled over the last two months.
- BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus for second time, admitted to hospital: Earlier, the 78-year-old chief minister had contracted the infection in August.
- Kerala High Court quashes two FIRs against Enforcement Directorate officials in gold smuggling case: The FIRs were lodged for allegedly coercing the prime accused in the case to testify against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
- In Cooch Behar firing case, Bengal CID takes over inquiry into deaths of four residents: Investigators will visit booth number 126/5 in Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency where the incident took place.
- Pakistan temporarily bans social media platforms amid unrest: Many supporters of a banned outfit had taken to the streets after their chief was detained following calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador.