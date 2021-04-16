A look at the headlines right now:

  1. UK home minister approves Nirav Modi’s extradition, say reports: The fugitive diamond merchant is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore.
  2. PM Modi tells states to ensure free movement of oxygen tankers across country amid Covid-19 crisis: The prime minister also suggested that the production of medical oxygen should be scaled up as per capacity of each plant.
  3. EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am, cites Covid crisis: The poll panel also increased the silence period for campaigning from 48 hours to 72 hours. Meanwhile, the poll body to decide on Covid protocols held a meeting, in which parties promised cooperation.
  4. UK reports 77 coronavirus cases of double mutant strain first found in India: Of these, 73 infections were recorded in England and four in Scotland.
  5. Lockdown in UP on Sunday, Rs 1,000 fine for not wearing mask: The government also directed officials to update the list of beneficiaries eligible for receiving food aid so that ration can be supplied to them on time.
  6. Coronavirus infection rate is close to highest level seen in pandemic so far, says WHO chief: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said globally the number of new infections per week had almost doubled over the last two months.
  7. BS Yediyurappa tests positive for coronavirus for second time, admitted to hospital: Earlier, the 78-year-old chief minister had contracted the infection in August.
  8. Kerala High Court quashes two FIRs against Enforcement Directorate officials in gold smuggling case: The FIRs were lodged for allegedly coercing the prime accused in the case to testify against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
  9. In Cooch Behar firing case, Bengal CID takes over inquiry into deaths of four residents: Investigators will visit booth number 126/5 in Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency where the incident took place.
  10. Pakistan temporarily bans social media platforms amid unrest: Many supporters of a banned outfit had taken to the streets after their chief was detained following calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador.