8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers.

7.17 am: On Friday evening, the Election Commission ordered fresh guidelines in view of the escalating coronavirus crisis.

Also read

West Bengal polls: EC bans rallies, public meetings from 7 pm to 10 am, cites Covid crisis

7.13 am: Voters line up at Kamarhati constituency for the fifth phase of voting.

7.12 am: A total of 5,319 candidates are in fray, including state ministers Bratya Basu and Gautam Deb. Among Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Jagannath Sarkar, one of the five MPs fielded by the party, is up in the contention.

7.11 am: Voting begins in 45 seats of West Bengal in the fifth phase of Assembly elections, reports ANI.